GeoPark Gains Approval for $500 Million Debt Issue

GeoPark Argentina has secured an AA+ credit rating and received approval from the Argentine regulator to issue up to $500 million in debt securities. This move follows its acquisition of unconventional blocks in Vaca Muerta and is supported by strong production and cash flow from its Mata Mora Norte Block. The company plans to use the funds to support its production growth and capitalize on favorable domestic market conditions.

