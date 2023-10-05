GEOPARK (FRA:G6O) Price Target Increased by 8.26% to 16.46

The average one-year price target for GEOPARK (FRA:G6O) has been revised to 16.46 / share. This is an increase of 8.26% from the prior estimate of 15.20 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.70 to a high of 25.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.26% from the latest reported closing price of 9.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in GEOPARK. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to G6O is 0.46%, a decrease of 10.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 25,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 7,130K shares representing 12.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,457K shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G6O by 25.17% over the last quarter.

Compass Group holds 6,867K shares representing 12.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,978K shares, representing a decrease of 16.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G6O by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,124K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G6O by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,704K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares, representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G6O by 32.09% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 986K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G6O by 19.26% over the last quarter.

