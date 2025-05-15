GeoPark Exits Vaca Muerta Deal, Focuses on Strategic Growth Plans

GeoPark Limited GPRK recently announced the termination of its previously disclosed agreement with Phoenix Global Resources, which involved acquiring a non-operated working interest in four unconventional blocks in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta. The deal, governed by a FarmOut Agreement, included an “Outside Date” clause that allowed either party to withdraw by May 13, 2025. Phoenix exercised this option, leading to the transaction’s cancellation.

Despite the withdrawal, GeoPark remains undeterred and focused on its long-term strategy built around sustainable, profitable growth in Latin America’s energy sector.

An Insight Into the Original Vaca Muerta Block Purchase Deal

In April 2024, GeoPark made a strategic move by offering to buy a non-operated working interest in Argentina's Neuquen Basin's Vaca Muerta Formation. The acquisition was expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, pending regulatory approval and would add over 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to GeoPark’s production. The $200 million deal, with an additional $110-$120 million earmarked for exploration over two years, was decided to be funded through cash, credit facilities and new financing while maintaining a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio below 1.1x.

Staying Aligned With the North Star Strategy

GeoPark reaffirmed its commitment to its "North Star" strategic pillars — developing big assets in prolific basins with a disciplined and dependable approach. With $330 million in cash, a net leverage ratio under 1.0x and a hedging program covering 87% of its 2025 volumes, the company is well-positioned to pursue other strategic avenues.

GeoPark continues to strengthen its core by maximizing returns from high-value projects in its current portfolio, pursuing inorganic growth through carefully evaluated opportunities within its core geographies and maintaining strategic flexibility, considering options such as share buybacks, debt reduction or dividends based on prevailing market conditions.

GPRK's Zacks Rank

Hamilton, Bermuda-based GeoPark is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. Currently, GPRK has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

