GEOPARK Earnings Results: $GPRK Reports Quarterly Earnings

GEOPARK ($GPRK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, missing estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $143,700,000, missing estimates of $143,820,000 by $-120,000.
GEOPARK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of GEOPARK stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SAGIL CAPITAL LLP removed 721,822 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,691,289
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 593,505 shares (-80.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,501,791
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 447,489 shares (-64.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,148,223
- UBS GROUP AG added 435,039 shares (+502.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,032,811
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 236,876 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,195,840
- COMPASS GROUP LLC removed 195,907 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,816,057
- GLENORCHY CAPITAL LTD added 180,030 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,668,878
