GeoPark Celebrates Exploration Success in Vaca Muerta

GeoPark (GPRK) has released an update.

GeoPark Limited has announced a successful start of production at the Confluencia Norte Block in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta formation, marking a significant milestone in their exploration efforts. The development includes three unconventional wells with a production rate of 4,000 barrels of oil per day, showcasing promising potential for future growth in this region. This achievement highlights GeoPark’s strategic partnership with Phoenix Global Resources and their commitment to unlocking vast resources and creating long-term value for shareholders.

For further insights into GPRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.