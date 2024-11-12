News & Insights

Stocks

GeoPark Celebrates Exploration Success in Vaca Muerta

November 12, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GeoPark (GPRK) has released an update.

GeoPark Limited has announced a successful start of production at the Confluencia Norte Block in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta formation, marking a significant milestone in their exploration efforts. The development includes three unconventional wells with a production rate of 4,000 barrels of oil per day, showcasing promising potential for future growth in this region. This achievement highlights GeoPark’s strategic partnership with Phoenix Global Resources and their commitment to unlocking vast resources and creating long-term value for shareholders.

For further insights into GPRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.