Geopacific Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Geopacific Resources Limited (AU:GPR) has released an update.

Geopacific Resources Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with notable results including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election and issuance of performance rights to several directors. Shareholders showed strong support, with resolutions receiving overwhelming majority votes in favor.

For further insights into AU:GPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.