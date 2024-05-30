News & Insights

Geopacific Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 11:58 pm EDT

Geopacific Resources Limited (AU:GPR) has released an update.

Geopacific Resources Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with notable results including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election and issuance of performance rights to several directors. Shareholders showed strong support, with resolutions receiving overwhelming majority votes in favor.

