Geopacific Resources Issues 75.9M Performance Rights

Geopacific Resources Ltd has announced the issuance of 75.9 million performance rights under its employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are subject to transfer restrictions and will not be listed on the ASX until the restrictions are lifted. This move reflects the company’s efforts to align employee interests with shareholder value.

