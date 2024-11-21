Geomega Resources Advances with Shareholder Approval

Geomega Resources (TSE:GMA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Geomega Resources announced the approval of all resolutions at its annual shareholders meeting, including the reappointment of its board and executive team. The company also detailed its progress in developing innovative technologies for rare earth element extraction, with significant advancements in its magnet recycling and bauxite residue projects.

For further insights into TSE:GMA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.