Geomega Resources Advances with Shareholder Approval

Geomega Resources (TSE:GMA) has released an update.
Geomega Resources announced the approval of all resolutions at its annual shareholders meeting, including the reappointment of its board and executive team. The company also detailed its progress in developing innovative technologies for rare earth element extraction, with significant advancements in its magnet recycling and bauxite residue projects.
