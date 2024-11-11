Geodrill’s Q3 Revenue Boosted by Multi-Rig Contracts

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) has released an update.

Geodrill Limited has reported a 13% increase in revenue for Q3 2024, driven by lucrative long-term, multi-rig contracts in West Africa and new agreements in Chile and Peru. The company achieved a net income of $2.6 million, reversing a loss from the previous year, and continues to expand its operations with significant growth in Egypt and other regions.

For further insights into TSE:GEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.