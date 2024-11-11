News & Insights

Geodrill’s Q3 Revenue Boosted by Multi-Rig Contracts

November 11, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) has released an update.

Geodrill Limited has reported a 13% increase in revenue for Q3 2024, driven by lucrative long-term, multi-rig contracts in West Africa and new agreements in Chile and Peru. The company achieved a net income of $2.6 million, reversing a loss from the previous year, and continues to expand its operations with significant growth in Egypt and other regions.

