Geodrill Ltd. Reports Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Geodrill Ltd. (GEO.TO) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.572 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $2.114 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.6% to $48.752 million from $34.667 million last year.

Geodrill Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.572 Mln. vs. $2.114 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $48.752 Mln vs. $34.667 Mln last year.

Note: Basic earnings per share, or EPS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.