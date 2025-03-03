Geodrill Ltd. Q4 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Geodrill Ltd. (GEO.TO) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$0.50 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$1.38 million, or -$0.03 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $33.12 million from $30.06 million last year.

Geodrill Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$0.50 Mln. vs. -$1.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.01 vs. -$0.03 last year. -Revenue: $33.12 Mln vs. $30.06 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.