Geodrill Ltd. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Geodrill Ltd. (GEO.TO) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $4.84 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $1.96 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.2% to $41.18 million from $32.63 million last year.

