GEO or CUBE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are likely familiar with Geo Group (GEO) and CubeSmart (CUBE). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Geo Group has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while CubeSmart has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that GEO is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

GEO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 2.97, while CUBE has a forward P/E of 18.06. We also note that GEO has a PEG ratio of 0.30. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CUBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.43.

Another notable valuation metric for GEO is its P/B ratio of 0.83. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CUBE has a P/B of 3.47.

These metrics, and several others, help GEO earn a Value grade of A, while CUBE has been given a Value grade of D.

GEO is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that GEO is likely the superior value option right now.

