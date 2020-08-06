Markets
GEO

GEO Group Updates Guidance; Announces Anticipated Reduction To Dividend

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) updated its 2020 financial guidance to reflect the continued impact of COVID-19 pandemic, including the expiration of D. Ray James Correctional Facility contract. Also, beginning with next quarterly dividend payment in October 2020, the company expects to declare quarterly dividend payments of $0.34 per share, or $1.36 per share annualized. During 2020, the company expects to repay approximately $100 million in debt, and starting in 2021, plans to apply between $50 million and $100 million on average in excess cash flows towards debt repayments annually.

The company said COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in lower occupancy levels at several of its facilities and programs beginning in late March and continuing through the second quarter.

For fiscal 2020, the company projects: net income per share to be $0.95-$0.99; adjusted net income per share to be $1.07 to $1.11; and AFFO per share to be $2.29-$2.33. The company expects 2020 revenues to be approximately $2.34 billion.

For third quarter, the company expects: net income per share to be in a range of $0.25 to $0.27; adjusted net income per share to be in a range of $0.28 to $0.30; and AFFO to be in a range of $0.58 to $0.60.

For fourth quarter, the company expects: net income per share to be in a range of $0.18 to $0.20; adjusted net income per share to be in a range of $0.19 to $0.21; and AFFO to be in a range of $0.50 to $0.52 per share.

Second quarter net income per share was $0.31, compared to $0.35, prior year. AFFO per share was $0.66 compared to $0.70, last year. Second quarter total revenues were $587.8 million compared to $614.0 million, a year ago.

Shares of GEO Group were down 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GEO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular