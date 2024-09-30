GEO Group Unusual Options Activity For September 30

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GEO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for GEO Group. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 40% bullish and 60% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $61,186, and 9 calls, totaling $398,097.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $16.0 for GEO Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GEO Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GEO Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $11.0 to $16.0, over the past month.

GEO Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.5 $0.45 $0.5 $13.00 $65.4K 525 2.1K GEO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.95 $0.8 $0.85 $11.00 $61.1K 48 729 GEO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $0.75 $0.75 $0.75 $12.50 $55.1K 12 50 GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $0.85 $0.75 $0.75 $12.50 $50.8K 12 1.4K GEO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.7 $0.65 $0.65 $13.00 $48.7K 525 730

About GEO Group

The GEO Group Inc specializes in detention facilities and community reentry centers. It operates in four segments: U.S. Secure Services, which mainly encompasses U.S.-based secure services business; Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, which conducts its services in the United States, represents services provided to adults for monitoring services and evidence-based supervision and treatment programs for community-based parolees, probationers, and pretrial defendants; Reentry Services conducts its services in the United States represents services provided to adults for residential and non-residential treatment, educational and community-based programs, pre-release and half-way house programs; and International Services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GEO Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of GEO Group With a trading volume of 1,898,149, the price of GEO is up by 1.3%, reaching $12.88. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 38 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for GEO Group

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $17.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GEO Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

