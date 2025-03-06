GEO Group Unusual Options Activity For March 06

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GEO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for GEO Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $562,515, and 10 are calls, amounting to $1,051,213.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.0 and $33.0 for GEO Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GEO Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GEO Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $22.0 to $33.0, over the past month.

GEO Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.2 $3.6 $22.00 $338.0K 25 1.0K GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.1 $4.9 $5.1 $27.00 $290.2K 7.8K 1.2K GEO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.9 $4.9 $5.1 $27.00 $240.7K 7.8K 479 GEO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.9 $8.7 $8.7 $33.00 $131.3K 318 167 GEO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.4 $8.7 $8.7 $33.00 $93.0K 318 275

About GEO Group

The GEO Group Inc specializes in detention facilities and community reentry centers. It operates in four segments: U.S. Secure Services, which mainly encompasses U.S.-based secure services business; Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, which conducts its services in the United States, represents services provided to adults for monitoring services and evidence-based supervision and treatment programs for community-based parolees, probationers, and pretrial defendants; Reentry Services conducts its services in the United States represents services provided to adults for residential and non-residential treatment, educational and community-based programs, pre-release and half-way house programs; and International Services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GEO Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of GEO Group With a volume of 550,027, the price of GEO is up 0.95% at $25.93. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days. Expert Opinions on GEO Group

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $55.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jones Trading has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GEO Group, which currently sits at a price target of $55. * An analyst from Jones Trading has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GEO Group, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GEO Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.