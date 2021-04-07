Markets
GEO

GEO Group Suspends Quarterly Dividend Payments - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) said its Board has immediately suspended quarterly dividend payments. Also, the Board has determined to undertake an evaluation of GEO's structure as a Real Estate Investment Trust. The Board expects to conclude its evaluation in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company has cancelled approximately $35 million in capital expenditures previously planned for 2021. It has set a goal of repaying a minimum of $125-$150 million in net debt during 2021.

As of March 31, 2021, GEO had $291 million in cash on hand and approximately $209 million in borrowing capacity available under revolving credit facility, in addition to an accordion feature of $450 million under senior credit facility.

Shares of GEO Group were down 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GEO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular