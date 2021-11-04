Markets
GEO

GEO Group Reports Flat Q3 FFO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) on Thursday reported Funds From Operations, or FFO, for the third quarter that remained flat with last year.

Normalized FFO for the three-month period was $62.8 million, or $0.52 per share, which remained unchanged from $62.8 million, or $0.52 per share in the comparable quarter last year.

Adjusted FFO (AFFO) for the quarter was $78.7 million, or $0.65 per share.

Net Income for the period was reported at $34.71 million or $0.24 per share, lower than $39.22 million or $0.33 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding items, earnings were $44 million or $0.36 per share.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $557.28 million from $579.14 million last year.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS of $0.37- $0.39 and AFFO of $0.65 per share-$0.67 per share.

For the full year, Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $1.41 to $1.43 and AFFO to be in a range of $2.57 per share to $2.59 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GEO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular