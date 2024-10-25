GEO Group put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in GEO Group (GEO) with 1,113 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are Nov-24 15 puts and Dec-24 18 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 1,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.95, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

