GEO Group must pay minimum wage to immigrant detainees, court rules

By Daniel Wiessner

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Washington's top state court has ruled that private prison operator GEO Group Inc should have paid the state minimum wage to immigrant detainees who participated in a work program while awaiting deportation proceedings.

The nine-member Washington Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected GEO Group's claim that an exemption in state wage law for inmates at government-run institutions applied to civil detainees at a private Tacoma, Washington facility operated by the company.

Washington's minimum wage will rise to $16.28 per hour on January 1, the highest of any state.

The court took up the case after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asked it to decide the novel issue earlier this year.

GEO is appealing a $17.3 million jury verdict for hundreds of detainees who were paid $1 a day to clean, do laundry, wash dishes and staff a barber shop and library at the detention center, and a separate $6 million verdict awarded to the state, which had sued GEO for unjust enrichment for not paying detainees the minimum wage.

The court on Thursday said the exemption in state law for people detained in a "state, county, or municipal institution" clearly did not apply to privately-run, for-profit facilities.

"If the term 'employee' excludes persons who perform labor while in detention or custody, then the ... exemption would be wholly unnecessary," Justice Charles Johnson wrote for the court.

Florida-based GEO in a statement said it was disappointed that the court broke with federal courts that have said detainees are not owed the minimum wage under federal law. The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th Circuit in 2021, for example, said immigrant detainees at a facility in New Mexico operated by CoreCivic Inc were not its employees because they did not participate in the "free labor market."

"We look forward to continuing presenting our arguments, consistent with the decisions of all other courts in the country who have considered this issue, as this case continues to be heard," the company said.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, in a statement said: "This is a major victory for Washington workers and basic human dignity."

A group of detainees sued GEO in Tacoma federal court in 2017 and the case was consolidated with the state's lawsuit, which came later that year.

GEO has maintained that detainees are not its employees and that it was in compliance with federal regulations requiring immigrant detainees be paid at least $1 a day if they work.

The 2021 trial in the detainees' lawsuit was the first in a U.S. federal court to be held via Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday's ruling sends the case back to the 9th Circuit, which must now apply the decision in GEO's appeals of the jury verdicts.

The case is Nwauzor v. GEO Group Inc, Washington Supreme Court, No. 101786-3.

For the plaintiffs: Jennifer Bennett of Gupta Wessler

For the state: Marsha Chien of the Washington Attorney General's Office

For GEO Group: Michael Kirk of Cooper & Kirk

