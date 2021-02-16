GEO Group Issues Q1, FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, GEO Group, Inc. (GEO), a real estate investment trust, issued its financial outlook for the first quarter and fiscal year 2021.

For the first quarter 2021, GEO Group forecast attributable net income in a range of $0.18 to $0.20 per share, adjusted funds from operations or AFFO in a range of $0.48 to $0.50 per share, and revenues in a range of $579 million to $584 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report breakeven earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year 2021, GEO Group forecast attributable net income in a range of $0.88 to $0.98 per share, AFFO in a range of $1.98 to $2.08 per share, and revenues in a range of about $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. The Street expects the company to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the year on revenues of $2.43 billion.

