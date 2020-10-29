GEO Group Increases Q4 & FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) said, for the fourth quarter, the company expects net income to be in a range of $0.23 to $0.25 per share; adjusted net income in a range of $0.24 to $0.26; and AFFO in a range of $0.55 to $0.57 per share.

For full year 2020, the company expects: net income in a range of $1.07 to $1.09 per share; adjusted net income to be in a range of $1.21 to $1.23 per share; and AFFO to be in a range of $2.43 to $2.45 per share. The company expects full year 2020 revenues to be approximately $2.35 billion.

Third quarter net income per share was $0.33, compared to $0.39, a year ago. Adjusted net income per share was $0.37, compared to $0.44. AFFO per share was $0.67, compared to $0.72.

Third quarter total revenues were $579.1 million compared to $631.6 million, prior year.

