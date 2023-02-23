Geo Group, Inc. Shares Close the Week 22.3% Lower - Weekly Wrap

Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) shares closed this week 22.3% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 12.9% year-to-date, up 45.9% over the past 12 months, and down 34.7% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.2%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $10.05 and as low as $8.95 this week.
- Shares closed 26.1% below its 52-week high and 76.4% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 64.0% lower than the 10-day average and 33.9% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.8.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Financials industry sector this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -468.7%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -4924.8%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -43.7% lower than the average peer.
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
