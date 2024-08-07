The GEO Group Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO):

Earnings: -$32.51 million in Q2 vs. $29.57 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q2 vs. $0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.14 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.16 per share Revenue: $607.19 million in Q2 vs. $593.89 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.21 - $0.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $606 - $616 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $0.82 - $0.93

