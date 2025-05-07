Markets
GEO

The GEO Group Inc. Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

May 07, 2025 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) released a profit for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $19.558 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $22.668 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.599 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $604.647 million from $605.672 million last year.

The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.558 Mln. vs. $22.668 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $604.647 Mln vs. $605.672 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its outlook, but below analysts’ estimates.

GEO Group now expects net income of $0.77 to $0.89 per share, compared with the previous outlook of $0.74 to $0.88 per share. Revenue is now anticipated to be around $2.53 billion against the earlier projection of around $2.5 billion.

Analysts, on average, forecast the Group to register annual earnings of $1.31 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

For the second quarter, the company also anticipates its result below Street expectations. The Group expects its second-quarter net profit to be $0.15 to $0.17 per share, on revenues of $615 million to $625 million.

Analysts, on average, expect the company to report income of $0.25 per share with revenue of $635.62 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.