Geo Group Inc (GEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Geo Group Inc (GEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -29.17% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.2, the dividend yield is 12.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GEO was $11.2, representing a -39.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.42 and a 12.56% increase over the 52 week low of $9.95.

GEO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). GEO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports GEO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.82%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GEO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GEO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GEO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDIV with an increase of 4.72% over the last 100 days. KBWY has the highest percent weighting of GEO at 7.94%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.