Geo Group Inc (GEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 22, 2021

Geo Group Inc (GEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -26.47% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GEO was $8.71, representing a -52.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.42 and a 8.88% increase over the 52 week low of $8.

GEO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). GEO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GEO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GEO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GEO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWY with an increase of 14.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GEO at 6.55%.

