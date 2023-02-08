Geo Group (GEO) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

Geo Group (GEO) closed at $11.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the private prison operator had gained 4.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Geo Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 14, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Geo Group to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $605.1 million, up 8.53% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Geo Group should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Geo Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Geo Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.82 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47.

Meanwhile, GEO's PEG ratio is currently 0.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GEO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

