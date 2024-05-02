Geo Group (GEO) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Geo Group (GEO) ended the recent trading session at $14.98, demonstrating a +1.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.91% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the private prison operator had gained 4.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 6.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.2% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Geo Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.19, showcasing a 13.64% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $603.84 million, indicating a 0.72% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.01 per share and a revenue of $2.45 billion, signifying shifts of +6.32% and +1.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Geo Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.15% higher. Geo Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Geo Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.56 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.95 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that GEO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.46. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. GEO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

