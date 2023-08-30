Geo Group (GEO) Price Target Increased by 5.77% to 14.03

The average one-year price target for Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) has been revised to 14.02 / share. This is an increase of 5.77% from the prior estimate of 13.26 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.62 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.09% from the latest reported closing price of 7.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geo Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEO is 0.10%, a decrease of 36.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 104,379K shares. The put/call ratio of GEO is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,883K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,054K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 13.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,655K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,091K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 3,068K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,909K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Geo Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

