GEO Group (GEO) Price Target Increased by 30.51% to 19.64

The average one-year price target for GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) has been revised to 19.64 / share. This is an increase of 30.51% from the prior estimate of 15.04 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.43% from the latest reported closing price of 15.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in GEO Group. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEO is 0.15%, an increase of 23.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.14% to 105,163K shares. The put/call ratio of GEO is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,170K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,516K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 9.84% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,240K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 95.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 1,872.99% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,847K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing an increase of 91.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 279.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,737K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,655K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 20.95% over the last quarter.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco holds 3,503K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares, representing an increase of 34.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 39.48% over the last quarter.

Geo Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

