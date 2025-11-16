GEO Group (GEO) Price Target Decreased by 20.11% to 30.80

The average one-year price target for GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) has been revised to $30.80 / share. This is a decrease of 20.11% from the prior estimate of $38.56 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 102.39% from the latest reported closing price of $15.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in GEO Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEO is 0.28%, an increase of 15.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 152,875K shares. The put/call ratio of GEO is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,253K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,410K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Turiya Advisors Asia holds 5,645K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 5,186K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230K shares , representing an increase of 37.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 18.43% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 4,975K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750K shares , representing an increase of 24.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,347K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,130K shares , representing a decrease of 17.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 84.69% over the last quarter.

