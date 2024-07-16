Geo Group (GEO) Moves 9.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Geo Group (GEO) shares rallied 9.4% in the last trading session to close at $17.43. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of this private prison company are benefiting from the expectation of another Trump term. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the rising odds of Trump’s victory boosted sectors as they anticipate benefits from another presidential term.

This private prison operator is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Revenues are expected to be $606.76 million, up 2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Geo Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GEO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Geo Group is a member of the Zacks Business - Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, comScore (SCOR), finished the last trading session 2.2% higher at $13.28. SCOR has returned 0.6% over the past month.

comScore's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.18. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +91.8%. comScore currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

