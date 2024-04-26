Geo Group (GEO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Geo Group (GEO) standing at $14.87, reflecting a +0.54% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.02% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.4%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the private prison operator had gained 4.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 5.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Geo Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.19, showcasing a 13.64% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $603.84 million, down 0.72% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.01 per share and a revenue of $2.45 billion, signifying shifts of +6.32% and +1.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Geo Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.15% higher. Geo Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Geo Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.51.

Meanwhile, GEO's PEG ratio is currently 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Business - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

