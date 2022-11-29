GEO Group Gains 9%

(RTTNews) - GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Tuesday morning trade. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

The shares have been on an upsurge since the diversified government service provider, had updated its earnings outlook for the fourth quarter and the full year.

Currently, shares are at $11.25, up 9.97 percent from the previous close of $10.23 on a volume of 1,656,283.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.