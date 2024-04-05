News & Insights

Markets
GEO

GEO Group Enters Into Private Exchange Agreements With Convertible Senior Noteholders

April 05, 2024 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Friday, The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) announced a private exchange agreement with certain holders of GEO Corrections Holdings, Inc.'s 6.50% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2026.

Noteholders agreed to exchange $177 million of the notes for an estimated valuation of $305 million, comprising cash and GEO's common stock.

The exact exchange value and stock shares issued will depend on the average price of GEO's common stock over 20 trading days starting today. GEO plans to finance the $177 million cash portion of the exchanges using proceeds from its recent offering of senior secured notes due 2029 and senior unsecured notes due 2031, or available cash reserves.

After the exchange, $53 million of the senior notes will remain outstanding.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.