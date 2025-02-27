GEO GROUP Earnings Results: $GEO Reports Quarterly Earnings

GEO GROUP ($GEO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, missing estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $607,720,000, missing estimates of $613,516,420 by $-5,796,420.

GEO GROUP Insider Trading Activity

GEO GROUP insiders have traded $GEO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD A. BRACK (EVP, CAO and Controller) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $141,400

GEO GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of GEO GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GEO GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $1,066,058,213 of award payments to $GEO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

