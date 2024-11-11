Geo Group downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Noble Capital

Noble Capital downgraded Geo Group (GEO) to Market Perform from Outperform after shares rose nearly 68% from Tuesday’s close, “blasting through” the firm’s $17 price target on the Trump win. Funding will be key to achieving any significant expansion of detention and/or supervision numbers and “circumstances have a way of thwarting Presidential ambitions,” says the analyst, who believes “a period of consolidation is likely until actual specifics are determined.”

