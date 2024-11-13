GEO Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in GEO Group (GEO) with 14,718 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 72.88%. Mar-25 27 calls and Nov-24 25 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.31. Earnings are expected on February 13th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GEO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.