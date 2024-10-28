GEO Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in GEO Group (GEO) with 8,307 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 6 points to 112.56%. Nov-24 16 calls and Jan-25 18 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.18. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

