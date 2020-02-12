GEO Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GEO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.66, changing hands as high as $18.42 per share. GEO Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEO's low point in its 52 week range is $13.28 per share, with $24.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.41.

