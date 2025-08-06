GEO Group Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter and the fourth quarter. The company also raised its outlook for the full-year 2025.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.20 and $0.23 per share on revenues between $650 million and $660 million.

On average, five analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share on revenues of $650.32 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.28 and $0.35 per share on revenues between $658 million and $673 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in the range of $1.99 and $2.09 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $0.84 and $0.94 per share on revenues of about $2.56 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $0.77 and $0.89 per share on revenues of about $2.53 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.93 per share on revenues of $2.58 billion for the year.

On Monday, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing GEO to repurchase up to $300 million of our Company's common stock. The authorization for the share repurchase program expires on June 30, 2028.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.