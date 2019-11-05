Markets
GEO

GEO Group Boosts FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, GEO Group Inc. (GEO) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2019. The company also maintained its earnings outlook for the fourth quarter, but trimmed its quarterly revenue guidance range.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.45 to $1.47 per share, adjusted earnings in a range of $1.60 to $1.62 per share and AFFO in a range of $2.75 to $2.77 per share on total revenues of about $2.49 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $1.40 to $1.44 per share, adjusted earnings in a range of $1.53 to $1.57 per share and AFFO in a range of $2.69 to $2.73 per share on total revenues of about $2.47 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company continues to expect earnings in a range of $0.37 to $0.39 per share, adjusted earnings in a range of $0.39 to $0.41 per share and AFFO in a range of $0.66 to $0.68 per share.

However, Geo trimmed its total revenue guidance for the fourth quarter to a range of $629 million to $634 million from the prior range between $630 million and $635 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GEO

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular