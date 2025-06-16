GEO Group Bags 5 Year Contract From US Marshals Service

Markets
(RTTNews) - The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) said on Monday that its subsidiary GEO Transport, Inc. has inked a new five-year contract, inclusive of option periods, with the U.S. Marshals Service to provide secure transportation and contract detention officer services.

The new contract is expected to generate up to around $147 million over the five-year period for GEO, or up to approximately $29 million in revenues a year.

