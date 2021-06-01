Markets
GEO Group Appoints Jose Gordo To Succeed George Zoley As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) announced Tuesday that Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder George Zoley will transition to the position of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors under a new five-year employment agreement with subsequent automatic one-year renewals.

Meanwhile, Jose Gordo will be appointed Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2021, reporting to Zoley.

Gordo currently serves as an Independent Director and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of GEO's Board of Directors. Gordo has over 20 years of experience in business management, private equity, corporate finance, and business law.

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

