GEO Gets Multi-year Contract To Provide Air Operations Support Service For US ICE

March 12, 2024 — 06:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) said on Tuesday that its subsidiary, GEO Transport, Inc. has bagged a five-year contract to provide air operations support services on behalf of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE, as a subcontractor to CSI Aviation, Inc., which has been selected by ICE as the prime contractor.

The contract is expected to generate around $25 million in annualized revenues for GEO.

Founded in 1979, CSI Aviation is a veteran-owned aviation services company and a provider of aviation support services to the U.S. government.

GTI first began providing air operations support services to ICE as a subcontractor to CSI Aviation, under a nine-month emergency contract starting in July 2023.

