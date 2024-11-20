Geo Energy Launches Major Infrastructure Project in Indonesia

Geo Energy Resources Ltd. (SG:RE4) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Geo Energy Resources Ltd. has initiated a USD150 million EPC contract for a 92-kilometer integrated infrastructure project in South Sumatera, Indonesia, aimed at enhancing its haulage capacity and production efficiency. This development is expected to yield cost savings and generate significant EBITDA, potentially boosting the company’s competitive edge and diversifying its revenue streams. The project marks a strategic move for Geo Energy in becoming a leading infrastructure provider in the region.

For further insights into SG:RE4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.