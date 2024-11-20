News & Insights

Geo Energy Launches Major Infrastructure Project in Indonesia

November 20, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Geo Energy Resources Ltd. (SG:RE4) has released an update.

Geo Energy Resources Ltd. has initiated a USD150 million EPC contract for a 92-kilometer integrated infrastructure project in South Sumatera, Indonesia, aimed at enhancing its haulage capacity and production efficiency. This development is expected to yield cost savings and generate significant EBITDA, potentially boosting the company’s competitive edge and diversifying its revenue streams. The project marks a strategic move for Geo Energy in becoming a leading infrastructure provider in the region.

