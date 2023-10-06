GEO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.41, changing hands as high as $8.59 per share. GEO Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.94 per share, with $12.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.47.

