Markets
GEO

GEO : Federal Bureau Of Prisons Decides Not To Rebid Contract For Rivers Correctional Facility

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GEO Group Inc. (GEO), a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust, said Monday that the Federal Bureau of Prisons has decided not to rebid the contract for the company-owned, 1,450-bed Rivers Correctional Facility in North Carolina. It is set to expire on March 31, 2021.

The company noted that the contract for the Rivers Correctional Facility generated about $43 million in annualized revenues for the company.

GEO said it expects to market the Rivers Correctional Facility to other federal and state agencies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GEO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular