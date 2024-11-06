News & Insights

Genworth reports Q3 adjusted EPS 11c vs. 9c last year

November 06, 2024 — 06:35 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue 1.88B vs. $1.83B last year. “Genworth (GNW) made substantial progress against our strategic priorities in the third quarter, supported by strong performance and capital returns from Enact,” said Tom McInerney, President & CEO. “The expansion of the CareScout Quality Network is progressing ahead of schedule, and we are excited about our plan to bring a CareScout insurance offering to market next year to help meet increasing demand for long-term care funding solutions. While laying the foundation for future growth, we remain committed to returning capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program and advancing our multi-year rate action plan to improve the financial condition of our legacy LTC business.”

